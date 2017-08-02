SNc Channels:



Aug-01-2017 17:33 Three Oregonians Die in Two Motorcycle Accidents More motorcycles are out when the sun is shining. Be extra careful!

The crash at Conifer & Hwy 20, Corvallis.

Photo: Benton County Sheriff

(CORVALLIS, Ore. ) - At least two fatal motorcycle accidents occurred in the Willamette Valley yesterday. Just in Benton County, these two crashes claimed three lives. The first was on Highway 20 at Conifer Blvd., near Corvallis. Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pickup and motorcycle that occurred within the intersection of Highway 20 and Conifer Blvd., about 1/2 a mile east of Corvallis. The crash resulted in the death of a Philomath man. At about 2:44 pm, July 31, Douglas Alan Penix, of Philomath, Oregon, was driving westbound on Highway 20, east of Conifer Blvd., on a 2005 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Elizabeth May Watson, of Lebanon, Oregon, was eastbound on Highway 20, stopped at a red light at Conifer Blvd., in a 1993 Chevrolet C15 Pickup. She attempted to turn left onto Conifer Blvd., crossing the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck near the right front of the pickup. Both vehicles came to rest in the intersection. Medics from the Corvallis Fire Department arrived and pronounced Douglas Penix deceased. Elizabeth Watson was uninjured. The Benton County Multi-Agency Traffic Collision Investigation Team, with members from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Albany, Corvallis, and Philomath Police Departments, processed the scene. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash and the public is asked to contact Sergeant David Peterson at 541-766-6820 if they have any information. The Oregon Department of Transpiration assisted with traffic control. Traffic was re-routed onto Conifer Blvd. for about three hours. The second crash was near Crescent Valley Drive, outside Corvallis, resulting in the deaths of a Corvallis man and woman. . Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle fatal motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car and motorcycle that occurred on Highland Drive, about 1,000 feet north of Crescent Valley Drive, about one mile north of Corvallis. At about 8:36 pm, also on Monday, deputies were dispatched to an attempt to locate a speeding motorcycle on Highland Drive, near Crescent Valley Drive. The caller said that they heard a loud crash, while they were speaking to the dispatchers. Brian Joseph Narzisi, of Corvallis, Oregon, was driving northbound on Highland Drive, north of Crescent Valley Drive, on a 1978 Suzuki Motorcycle. Lisa Marie Pridemore, of Corvallis, Oregon, was riding as a passenger on the motorcycle. Brian Narzisi entered a curve in the roadway at a high rate of speed and drove into the southbound lane, where he struck the driver's side of a southbound 2013 Hyundai Accent, driven by Karin Donoyan, from Alsea, Oregon. The motorcycle traveled into the ditch on the west side of the roadway and collided with a chain link fence and a mailbox. Both Brian Narzisi and Lisa Pridemore were ejected off of the motorcycle. Both were wearing helmets. The motorcycle came to rest in the ditch on the west side of the roadway. Karin Donoyan was able to turn her car around and stopped near the motorcycle. Deputies arrived within minutes and pronounced Brian Narzisi and Lisa Pridemore deceased. Karin Donovan was uninjured. The Benton County Multi-Agency Traffic Collision Investigation Team, with members from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Corvallis and Philomath Police Departments, processed the scene. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash and the public is asked to contact Sergeant David Peterson at 541-766-6820 if they have any information. Traffic was blocked for about 3 and a half hours. Source: Benton County Sheriff _________________________________________

