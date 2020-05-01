Oregon Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths and 64 New Cases

|
Friday May 1, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Apr-30-2020 21:16TweetFollow @OregonNews
Oregon Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths and 64 New CasesSalem-News.com
Oregon’s 103rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Marion County
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 103, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 today bringing the state total to 2,510 cases.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (8), Coos (5), Deschutes (1), Klamath (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (11), Umatilla (5), Washington (10).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 102nd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Multnomah County, who tested positive April 7 and died on April 26 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 103rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Marion County, who tested positive April 25 and died on April 25 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Source: Oregon Health Authority
_________________________________________
Articles for April 29, 2020 | Articles for April 30, 2020 |
|googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.