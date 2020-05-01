Oregon Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths and 64 New Cases

Oregon’s 103rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Marion County







(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 103, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 today bringing the state total to 2,510 cases.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (8), Coos (5), Deschutes (1), Klamath (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (11), Umatilla (5), Washington (10).

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 102nd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Multnomah County, who tested positive April 7 and died on April 26 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 103rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Marion County, who tested positive April 25 and died on April 25 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. United States response : The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

_________________________________________