SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Apr-29-2020 13:01 TweetFollow @OregonNews Spring Chinook Season Has Opened in Hells Canyon Chinook are now migrating up the Columbia and will be in Oregon's section of the Snake in the coming weeks.

Image: NOAA

(ENTERPRISE, Ore.) - Spring Chinook salmon season opened in Hells Canyon on April 25th, from the Dug Bar boat ramp to the boundary below Hells Canyon Dam. While fishing seasons remain open in Oregon to residents only, efforts should be maintained by participants to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Adherence to social distancing and other guidelines set forth in Governor Brown’s Stay Home, Save Lives order will help prevent future closures. The order does allow for outdoor recreation, including fishing, as long as the guidelines for social distancing are followed. Snake River spring Chinook are currently migrating up the main stem Columbia River and will be arriving in the Oregon section of the Snake in the upcoming weeks. “Spring Chinook won’t be immediately available to anglers, but we like to have the season open when the fish show up,” said Kyle Bratcher, Acting District Fish Biologist in Enterprise. “With Chinook returns lagging in recent years, this is one of the better opportunities for folks in our area to get their hands on a springer,” said Bratcher. The daily bag limit is four hatchery Chinook per day of which only one may be an adult hatchery Chinook salmon over 24 inches.

Anglers must cease fishing for all salmon once they have retained one adult hatchery Chinook or four hatchery jack salmon, whichever comes first.

Barbless hooks and a Columbia Basin Endorsement are required when angling for salmon, steelhead and sturgeon in the Snake River. All other 2020 sport fishing regulations apply. Managers with ODFW and Idaho Fish and Game expect a modest run of less than 2,000 hatchery spring Chinook to return to Hells Canyon Dam. “Unfortunately runs have suffered due to bad ocean conditions in recent years,” Bratcher said. “But, we’re glad to be able to provide some opportunity for northeast Oregon anglers.” Hells Canyon will likely be one of the few spring Chinook fisheries in Oregon’s Snake River Basin this year. Fishery managers expect that low returns will preclude fisheries in the Imnaha River. However, if fish counts at main stem dams are sufficient, opportunities may be available in the Wallowa River and Lookingglass Creek. Managers will make determinations on those fisheries as the run progresses through May. For the latest on NE Oregon and Snake River fishing in-season regulation changes, visit: myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/northeast-zone https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/snake-zone Source: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife _________________________________________

Chinook | Salmon | Most Commented on





Articles for April 29, 2020 |