Apr-28-2022 14:03 The Three Safest Ways to Pay When Gambling Online

(SALEM, Ore.) - The chances are you would have noticed online gambling’s movement across the United States. With the US lifting its age-old ban on betting and putting the decision in the hands of each state, millions of sports fans are now able to enjoy the excitement of betting on the likes of the NFL, NBA and the English Premier League. In the states where betting is permitted, gamblers can legally wager on their pick of sports competitions, teams and selections from the comfort of their home using a desktop computer or when on the move through an Android or iOS smartphone device. With the influx of new players arriving on the scene, it has captured the attention of the top online betting companies. They know there is a scramble from sports fans to enjoy their newfound freedoms and gamble on the matches they love the most, and the bookies are eager to sign up as many of these bettors as possible. They want you to make your bets on their website or app and are willing to sweeten the deal with a welcome offer like the generous gtbets bonus. These deals and promos are the product of savvy marketing as bookies attempt to lure you in with free bets, enhanced odds and cashback deals. It is easy to be impressed by what is being thrown at you from all angles in such a competitive marketplace, but it’s important that you keep your feet on the ground and bet smart. Many promos may look appealing, but the devil is in the detail. Before committing, we always advise our readers to read the terms and conditions attached to a welcome bonus. Doing so will ensure you have a strong understanding of how the offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer. There’s a lot to consider Just as important as the welcome bonus, the odds offered by the bookie and the sports they cover is the payment options available, and there’s a lot to consider. First and foremost, you want to be betting with an online bookie that runs the latest online security measures and respects your privacy. What you want to see here is Secure Socket Layer technology which is a state of the art program that encrypts all your details and ensures your sensitive information, including your debit card number, won’t be seen by another person. That includes staff working at the bookie and handling your transactions. Choose Your Payment Option When you are confident that the sportsbook can be trusted, it’s time to choose a payment option that works best for you and the more choice, the better here. You should be met with many different payment options, including debit cards, e-wallets and crypto. The most popular way to deposit funds to a betting account at present is by debit cards, such as VISA, Mastercard and Maestro. All deposits are moved instantly from your banking account to your betting account. This allows you to add funds and place bets without delay. The only issue with debit cards arises when you attempt to withdraw your winnings. All bookies are the same, and the waiting time for funds to hit your account is shrinking all the time, but it’s often advertised as a 3-5 days wait for withdrawals to show in your debit account. There are growing reports of withdrawals hitting an account instantly, but that depends on the bookie you are betting with and the bank you are using. E-wallets help speed up withdrawals If you are looking to get your hands on your winnings earlier, e-wallets may be for you. The most widely used of these include PayPal, Neteller and Skrill. Like debit cards, all deposits and instant and secure, but with e-wallets, you are promised your winnings within 24 hours of requesting a withdrawal. In most cases, the cash is sent without delay, and you’ll have access to the funds quickly. Bitcoin is the most popular of the cryptos when it comes to betting, and although not all bookies accept this payment option yet, we are seeing the numbers grow. You can add Bitcoin, debit card, e-wallet or a combination of the three to your account, making it easier to stay on top of your spending. Just do your own due-diligence and have confidence as an informed decision maker. Protect yourself and you will enjoy your games with much less stress. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

