No Injuries in Helicopter Crash at McMinnville Airport

Apr-28-2019 14:27TweetFollow @OregonNews
No Injuries in Helicopter Crash at McMinnville AirportSalem-News.com
The incident was reported to the FAA and NTSB for investigation.
(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - Friday evening about 5:05, the McMinnville Police responded to a report of a non-injury helicopter crash at the McMinnville Airport.
The pilot, 28-year old Lars Mehlum, and passenger, 51-year old Andy Moorhouse, were performing training exercises and lost rpm, causing rotor-to-ground contact. The helicopter crashed, coming to rest on its side just to the north of the taxi-way. The crash location coordinates were: 45.19N 123.13W 161 elevation.
Neither occupant sustained injury. The incident was reported to the FAA and NTSB per protocol for investigation.
McMinnville Municipal Airport
Aircraft: 2015 Guimbal Cabri G2
Source: McMinnville Police Dept.#McMinnville #McMinnvilleOregon #McMinnvilleAirport #McMinnvileAviation #Helicopter #HelicopterTraining #FlyingHelicopters
_________________________________________
