No Injuries in Helicopter Crash at McMinnville Airport

The incident was reported to the FAA and NTSB for investigation.



The helicopter lost rpm, causing rotor-to-ground contact, and crashed.





(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - Friday evening about 5:05, the McMinnville Police responded to a report of a non-injury helicopter crash at the McMinnville Airport.

The pilot, 28-year old Lars Mehlum, and passenger, 51-year old Andy Moorhouse, were performing training exercises and lost rpm, causing rotor-to-ground contact. The helicopter crashed, coming to rest on its side just to the north of the taxi-way. The crash location coordinates were: 45.19N 123.13W 161 elevation.

Neither occupant sustained injury. The incident was reported to the FAA and NTSB per protocol for investigation.

McMinnville Municipal Airport

4000 SE Cirrus Ave, McMinnville

Aircraft: 2015 Guimbal Cabri G2

Reg # N367PA

Precision Aviation Training LLC

3800 NE Three Mile Lane

McMinnville, Oregon

Source: McMinnville Police Dept.

