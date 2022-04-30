SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Apr-27-2022 13:39 TweetFollow @OregonNews Beaverton Crash Leaves Two Students Dead and Others Critically Injured UPDATED Four are hospitalized in Critical Condition, including a Washington County Deputy

Washington County Sheriff's Deputy was critically injured.

Photo courtesy: Beaverton Police Dept.

(BEAVERTON, Ore.) - UPDATE: Beaverton Police said the two passengers in the Nissan who died at the scene were 17-year old Matthew Amaya and 16-year old Juan Pacheco Aguilera. ***** The lives of two students from a Beaverton high school were lost early this morning, just after midnight, in a 2-vehicle car crash. Others were critically injured, including a Washington County Deputy. Beaverton Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 12:24 a.m., at the intersection of SW Tualatin Valley Highway and SW Murray Blvd. Upon arrival, officers determined a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Deputy was involved in the crash. The deputy was on duty and driving a marked patrol vehicle at the time the crash occurred. The other vehicle involved in the crash was a silver Nissan Altima. The Nissan was occupied by 5 people, all who have been identified as Southridge High School students. According to police, preliminary investigation indicates the Nissan ran a red light. The Nissan was traveling southbound on SW Murray Blvd. and ran the red light at SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, striking the WCSO vehicle. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to provide medical aide to those involved. Two students who were occupants of the Nissan were pronounced dead on scene. The three other occupants, including the driver, were transported to local hospitals and are in critical condition at the time of this article. The WCSO Deputy involved in the crash was also transported to a local hospital. The Deputy is in critical condition. A letter was released by the Beaverton School District at 10:45 a.m. 4/27/22: Dear BSD Community,

It is with deep sadness that I share with you some devastating news impacting the Beaverton School District today, and in particular the Southridge High School community.

Early this morning, there was a serious accident involving two cars. One was driven by a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy and the other by a Southridge student. Four other Southridge students were in the student’s vehicle.

The deputy, driver and two student passengers have been hospitalized. Two other Southridge student passengers died.

We are devastated to learn of these deaths. Our hearts go out to their families and friends, and our thoughts are with those who are currently hospitalized. We also want to extend our condolences and support to the Southridge community. We have extra counselors at school today to support all those in need.

Please keep all these families in your thoughts.

Don Grotting

Superintendent

Beaverton School District The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CART) is currently investigating the crash. This is an ongoing investigation. We are asking anyone with information to please call 503-629-0111. Source(s): Beaverton Police Dept; Washington County Sheriff's Office; Beaverton School District; others _________________________________________

Fatal | Traffic | Oregon | Most Commented on





Articles for April 26, 2022 | Articles for April 27, 2022 | Articles for April 28, 2022