Apr-27-2021 23:47 7 Mourners Injured at Vigil for Gunshot Victim DA Mike Schmidt calls for community assistance after 7 people shot in Gresham, Oregon

Omar Cibiran Gongora is being held in connection to the murder of 22-year old Alejandro Barajas.

Photo: Multnomah County



(MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore.) - Sunday night about 11 p.m., Gresham police officers were called to a shooting near 174th and Stark Street. Police said 22-year old Alejandro Barajas was killed in the shooting. Less than 24 hours later, Monday evening, a vigil was being held for Alejandro Barajas at the location where he was killed by gunfire. At approximately 11:30 p.m., a dark SUV drove past the vigil where many were in attendance. At this point, gunfire was exchanged between the occupants of the dark SUV and members of the crowd. 7 people were injured by gunfire. The SUV was last seen traveling west on SE Stark ST. The suspects are currently at large. In the meantime, the victims were transported to local area hospitals and are expected to survive. Tuesday morning, detectives with the Gresham Police Department arrested Omar Cibiran Gongora in connection to the murder of 22-year old Alejandro Barajas. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt released the following statement: "The gun violence that unfolded in Gresham on Monday shows the urgent need for more community-based programs that work to prevent gun violence and that respond to the emotional trauma left behind. The outcome of this shooting could have been much different.

We acknowledge the paramedics and hospital staff across the metro who are still helping the victims recover from the physical injuries resulting from this brazen act of violence. Outreach workers and crisis counselors stand ready to help the victims and their families.

The Gresham Police Department is continuing to work on this investigation—and we are deeply appreciative of their efforts. Our office will continue to assist with this investigation, will handle any prosecutions that result and will support the victims through our Victim’s Assistance Program.

Locally, law enforcement is pulling resources together to investigate gun crimes and to prevent the next shooting from happening, but we need the community’s help. Anyone with information on Monday’s shooting in Gresham should contact law enforcement at 503-823-3333. If community members need to report an emergency or have specific information about a shooting that may occur in the future, contact 9-1-1." Gongora was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. This investigation is on-going. If you or anyone you know have information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Gresham Police at 503-823-3333. Source: Gresham Police Dept. _________________________________________

