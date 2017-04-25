SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Apr-24-2017 19:40 TweetFollow @OregonNews Russian Woman Identified as Murder Victim Police say the investigation of the murder has been difficult.

The victim has been identified as 27-year old Anna Alekseyevna Repkina.

Photo: Benton County Sheriff's Office

(BENTON COUNTY, Ore.) - Benton County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the victim in the murder investigation that resulted in the arrest of William Chase Hargrove. The victim has been identified as 27-year old Anna Alekseyevna Repkina, born September 24, 1989 in Russia. Ms. Repkina had no known relatives living in the United States. Her family has been notified with assistance of Russian Authorities. She had just arrived in the United States. On March 1, 2017, Ms. Repkina was admitted through the Los Angeles International Airport with a valid passport issued by the government of Russia. Her most recent residence was Corvallis, Oregon. On Monday, April 17, at 5:00 pm the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a suspicious death in a remote location outside the community of Alsea, Oregon. A deceased unidentified white female, believed to be in her twenties, had been located in a remote forested area. A preliminary review indicated the death was suspicious, pending a finding from the Oregon State Medical Examiners Office. On April 19th, deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year old William Chase Hargrove for Murder. Police say the investigation of the murder has been difficult. The investigation will continue and additional evidence is being examined. What took place during the six weeks since her arrival in the U.S. March 1st? Benton County Sheriff's Office asks that if anyone has information about Ms. Repkina and her activities while in Corvallis and Benton County, please contact them at 541.766.6858. This effort required a coordinated effort from a multitude of criminal justice agencies to include Benton County District Attorney's Office, Corvallis Police Department, Philomath Police Department, Oregon State Police, Albany Police Department, FBI and the Oregon Department of Justice. _________________________________________

Fatal | Oregon | Most Commented on





Articles for April 24, 2017 | Articles for April 25, 2017