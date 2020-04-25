Washington Man Killed in Hwy 18 Crash

|
Saturday April 25, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Apr-23-2020 16:21TweetFollow @OregonNews
Washington Man Killed in Hwy 18 CrashSalem-News.com
The crash happened about 2:47 a.m. on Hwy 18 near milepost 15.
(POLK COUNTY, Ore.) - Early Saturday, April 18, 2020 at about 2:47 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 18 near milepost 15.
Police say that a Dodge Caravan, believed to be early 2000's (possibly 2004) was westbound on Hwy 18 when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire.
The operator, 24-year old Anthony Maestas of Vancouver, Washington, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriffs Office, Grand Ronde Police Department, and West Valley Fire Department.
OSP is requesting anyone who might have information on the operator or the vehicle to contact the Oregon State Police Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Sergeant Brad Hessel or Senior Trooper Dan Davis.
Source: Oregon State Police
_________________________________________
Fatal | Crash | Oregon | Most Commented on
Articles for April 22, 2020 | Articles for April 23, 2020 | Articles for April 24, 2020
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.