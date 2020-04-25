Washington Man Killed in Hwy 18 Crash

(POLK COUNTY, Ore.) - Early Saturday, April 18, 2020 at about 2:47 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 18 near milepost 15.

Police say that a Dodge Caravan, believed to be early 2000's (possibly 2004) was westbound on Hwy 18 when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire.

The operator, 24-year old Anthony Maestas of Vancouver, Washington, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriffs Office, Grand Ronde Police Department, and West Valley Fire Department.

OSP is requesting anyone who might have information on the operator or the vehicle to contact the Oregon State Police Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Sergeant Brad Hessel or Senior Trooper Dan Davis.

Source: Oregon State Police

