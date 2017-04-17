Highway 58 Crash Claims Life of Salem Man

The names of all involved will not be released at this time.



Fatal crash on Hwy 58 (Oregon)

Photo: OSP



(KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.) - There was a fatal motor vehicle crash near milepost 67 on Hwy 58, this morning about 7:15, according to Oregon State Police. The accident scene is about 5 miles west of Crescent Lake in Klamath County.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2004 Subaru was westbound on Hwy 58 when it lost control on the icy roadway. The Subaru then slid into the eastbound lane where it struck a 2010 Nissan SUV. The passenger side of the Subaru was impacted.

The operator of the Subaru was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator of the Nissan and two passengers were transported to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

One of the occupants was transported by Air Link and the other two were transported by ambulance by Crescent Lake Fire Department.

The names of all involved will not be released at this time. Once family members have been notified we will release the names in an update.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by Crescent Lake Fire Department, Air Link, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

One lane of the highway was closed for approximately three hours. Vehicle restraints were used in both vehicles.

Source: Oregon State Police #OSP

_________________________________________