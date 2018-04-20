SNc Channels:



Illahe Hills Country Club Joins Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program The open space of a golf course is used by golfers AND a variety of wildlife species

Kassi Roosth, Chief Gardener, was recognized for her effort to plan for environmental stewardship.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Illahe Hills Country Club has received recognition in Environmental Planning from the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses (ACSP), an international program administered by Audubon International designed to help landowners preserve and enhance the environmental quality of their property. The plan was developed by Kassi Roosth, Chief Gardener, who is also recognized for her effort to plan for environmental stewardship. The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses provides an educational service to help existing golf courses develop effective conservation and wildlife enhancement programs, and achieve recognition for their efforts. After the environmental plan is approved, properties in the program may apply for recognition in Wildlife and Habitat Management, Chemical Use Reduction and Safety, Water Conservation, Water Quality Management, and Outreach and Education by demonstrating that they have met minimum requirements for each category. Once the course has been recognized in all categories, they are designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. "The open space of a golf course is utilized not only by golfers, but is habitat for a variety of wildlife species," explained Christine Kane, Executive Director at Audubon International. "We welcome Illahe Hills Country Club’s commitment to the environment and to managing the golf course with wildlife in mind." By joining and participating in the ACSP, Illahe Hills Country Club will be involved in projects that enhance habitat for wildlife and preserve natural resources for the benefit of the local community. These projects may include: placing nesting boxes for cavity-nesting birds such as bluebirds and swallows, utilizing integrated pest management techniques, conserving water, and maintaining food and cover for wildlife. "The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program benefits both people and wildlife," said Kane. "It's a great way for the managers of developed properties and environmental organizations to work together to become better stewards of land and natural resources." Audubon International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Troy, NY. In addition to golf courses, Audubon International also provides programs for businesses, schools, communities, and new developments with the purpose of delivering high-quality environmental education and facilitating the sustainable management of natural resources. Source: Audubon International (auduboninternational.org) _________________________________________

