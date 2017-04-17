OSP Investigating Double Fatality Crash Hwy 18 near McMinnville

|
Monday April 17, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Apr-16-2017 23:40TweetFollow @OregonNews
OSP Investigating Double Fatality Crash Hwy 18 near McMinnvilleSalem-News.com
The two-vehicle double fatality crash closed Hwy 18 for 6 hours.
(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - Saturday afternoon at about 3:20, Oregon State Police responded to the report of a two vehicle head-on motor vehicle crash on Hwy 18 near milepost 49. This location is just east of McMinnville in Yamhill County.
Upon arrival, OSP determined a silver 2016 Dodge Caravan operated by 59-year old William Eugene Stockinger and his passenger 65-year old Linda Louise Stockinger from Tualatin had been westbound on Hwy 18 when it crossed into the eastbound lane.
A white 2016 Chevy Impala was operated by 54-year old, Marc Geoffrey Sloan from Bellevue Washington had been eastbound and attempted to avoid, but was unable to avoid the nearly head-on collision.
The impact caused the Impala to rotate and flip over the guardrail and down an embankment. Sloan was pronounced deceased at the scene.
William Stockinger was transported by ground ambulance for serious injuries and is being treated at a Portland area hospital. Linda Stockinger, who had been unrestrained in the rear of the van, was transported by air ambulance to a Portland area hospital for critical injuries, where she succumbed to her injuries died. Both Sloan and William Stockinger had been using their safety restraints.
OSP is continuing the investigation and no determination has been made regarding the cause of the crash. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
OSP was assisted by the McMinnville PD, Yamhill County SO, McMinnville Fire Department and ODOT. Hwy 18 was closed for approximately six hours during the investigation and reopened just after 9:00pm.
Source: OSP
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Fatal | Accident | Traffic | Oregon | Most Commented on
Articles for April 15, 2017 | Articles for April 16, 2017 | Articles for April 17, 2017
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.