Apr-16-2017 23:40 TweetFollow @OregonNews OSP Investigating Double Fatality Crash Hwy 18 near McMinnville The two-vehicle double fatality crash closed Hwy 18 for 6 hours.

Photo: OSP

(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - Saturday afternoon at about 3:20, Oregon State Police responded to the report of a two vehicle head-on motor vehicle crash on Hwy 18 near milepost 49. This location is just east of McMinnville in Yamhill County. Upon arrival, OSP determined a silver 2016 Dodge Caravan operated by 59-year old William Eugene Stockinger and his passenger 65-year old Linda Louise Stockinger from Tualatin had been westbound on Hwy 18 when it crossed into the eastbound lane. A white 2016 Chevy Impala was operated by 54-year old, Marc Geoffrey Sloan from Bellevue Washington had been eastbound and attempted to avoid, but was unable to avoid the nearly head-on collision. The impact caused the Impala to rotate and flip over the guardrail and down an embankment. Sloan was pronounced deceased at the scene. William Stockinger was transported by ground ambulance for serious injuries and is being treated at a Portland area hospital. Linda Stockinger, who had been unrestrained in the rear of the van, was transported by air ambulance to a Portland area hospital for critical injuries, where she succumbed to her injuries died. Both Sloan and William Stockinger had been using their safety restraints. OSP is continuing the investigation and no determination has been made regarding the cause of the crash. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. OSP was assisted by the McMinnville PD, Yamhill County SO, McMinnville Fire Department and ODOT. Hwy 18 was closed for approximately six hours during the investigation and reopened just after 9:00pm. Source: OSP _________________________________________

