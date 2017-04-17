Public Input Needed in Fatal Hit and Run Motorcycle Crash

One person is in custody, and OSP is still seeking to speak with three other persons of interest.



(SHERIDAN, Ore.) - Friday morning, April 14, at about 6:30, OSP was notified and responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy 22 near milepost 14.

Shortly after arriving on scene of the motorcycle crash, OSP was notified of a vehicle fire on Ford Street in Rickreall. OSP determined that the burning vehicle had been reported stolen out of Lincoln County several days earlier.

Evidence at the scene of the motorcycle crash links the stolen vehicle to the fatality crash.

The victim has been identified as 43-year old James Rudolph Osredkar, a father of four, from Sheridan.

A person of interest was identified as 22-year old Michala Ann Brown. On the evening of April 15th, Michala Brown was located and is cooperating with the investigation. She was subsequently taken into custody for a probation violation.

OSP is still seeking to speak with three other persons of interest. Those persons are:

19-year old Brenden James DUCK, of McMinnville

23-year old Makayla C ALDEGUER, of McMinnville

19-year old Jessica M JAEGER, of Sheridan

OSP is asking if anyone knows the location of the above persons or has information about the incident to call 800-452-7888.

TO DONATE TO THE OSREDKAR FAMILY: (RIP) JAMES OSREDKAR

Source: Oregon State Police

