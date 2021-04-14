SNc Channels:



Understanding DUI DUI is the abbreviation for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol or drugs

Image(s) courtesy: Pixabay

(SALEM, Ore.) - As more motor vehicles hit the roads, so does the rate of accidents. The CDC reports that automobile crashes are the primary cause of work-related deaths in America. The problem is more severe because many of the mishaps involve alcohol-impaired drivers. Studies show that about 28 people in the United States lose their lives in drunk-driving crashes every day. Those alarming statistics are the reason lawmakers and law enforcement agencies have stepped up their efforts to deter drinking and driving. Drunk drivers now face severe charges and longer mandated prison time. However, due to how extensive the laws are, it’s possible for the police to wrongly charge a suspect with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. If you commit such an offense, you must appoint an experienced lawyer to provide a strong defense. As the https://www.flcrimedefense.com/dui-lawyer/ website states, there are many types of DUI cases such as felony and misdemeanor DUI, and several others. Here are some facts you should know about the offense. What is DUI? DUI is the abbreviation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs*. The crime occurs when a person consumes alcoholic beverages or narcotics before operating a vehicle. They cause impairment such as slow reaction, poor judgment, or a reduced physical and mental state. While most offenses involve cars, trucks, and related automobiles, they can also happen when someone uses motorcycles, boats, and even bicycles. Grounds for Arrest The nature and extent of the offense depend on the situation in which it happened. The discretion to make an arrest is entirely up to the police officer who stops the driver. The cop usually administers a field sobriety test or asks the driver to use a breathalyzer when there are signs that impairment is noticeable. If the operator of the vehicle fails the tests, they'll face arrest. However, there's often a lack of credible proof because of inaccuracies in the machines and the decision-making. An experienced lawyer knows how to find mistakes made by the arresting officer, and that’s why you need a legal expert to handle your case. Punishment for DUI When someone has violated the law concerning DUI, the consequences may be severe and harsh. The extent of punishment depends on drivers' age, blood alcohol content, and criminal history. You should note that the breathalyzer reading varies in every state, so the sentence's severity depends on the location. If you’re convicted, you could face any of the following outcomes: Lose your driver’s license or have it suspended.

Serve a prison term.

Pay a fine.

Incur higher insurance rates.

Go through mandatory rehab programs. If it’s your first offense, your lawyer can present a plea bargain for a lesser sentence, such as doing community service or serve probation. Importance of Legal Representation An experienced DUI lawyer has an excellent chance of getting your case dismissed because of mistakes during the arrest. If you’re convicted, your solicitor can get you off on a lesser sentence. *same as DUII in some states, which means Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. Source(s): Salem-News.com Special Features Dept., NHTSA, CDC _________________________________________

