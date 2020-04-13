Monday April 13, 2020
Don't Privatize the United States Post Office!

Matt Hildreth, Salem-News.com Commentary

If the US Post Office is privatized, rural communities would suffer the most.

mail box

(SALEM, Ore.) - The U.S. Postal Service is the most popular government agency in the country, with a favorability rating of nearly 90 percent.

But now, President Trump is bent on destroying it.

This week, a task force led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, is expected to endorse the privatization of the US Postal Service.

If the US Post Office is privatized, rural communities would suffer the most.

“If the goal of the Postal Service is to make as much money as possible,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told the Nation in June, “tens of millions of people, particularly low-income people and people in rural areas, will see a decline in or doing away with basic mail services.”

Private companies won’t deliver to certain remote areas because it’s not profitable to do so, but the Postal Service is obligated to serve all Americans regardless of where they live.

Please join with us and help stop the privatization of the US Post Office! SIGN HERE: Tell Congress: Don't privatize the United States Post Office

SEE ALSO: Trump’s privatization plan would destroy the Postal Service (Washington Post) Source: Moveon.org

©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


