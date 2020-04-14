SNc Channels:



Apr-13-2020 23:17 TweetFollow @OregonNews Why is Gambling Trending in the UK? Online casinos owe much of its popularity to one simple term: convenience.

A sports-loving country, Brits have always loved horse races.

Photo by Mídia, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - The gambling industry is one of the most profitable sectors in the world and in the UK it generates approximately £14 billion yearly. Recently, the media and the government in the UK have been putting a lot of pressure on the gambling sector. From the headlines, a person would logically conclude that the gambling sector is in decline. However, the situation is different with an increase of gambling-related companies and an overall increase of gamblers. Let’s discuss some of the reasons why gambling is on the rise in the UK. Online Casinos A high percentage of gambling-related revenue in the UK comes from online casino. The operators provide numerous games and payment methods and most importantly, the possibility of playing from one’s mobile, desktop or laptop device at any given moment without the need to go out of the house and into a land-based casino. Since online casinos are a competitive market, the operators offer numerous welcome bonuses to lure new users and also provide some options for those who are already playing to retain them. Convenience Online casinos owe much of its popularity to one simple term: convenience. This is the term most commonly heard when discussing the online sector, be it in gambling or any other industry. Simply put, the availability of the internet and the everyday use of smartphones among the UK population have opened numerous possibilities. People can simply log to their accounts with either online casinos or sports betting operators and with a couple of clicks, they get to gamble whilst coming back home from work or whilst waiting at the doctor’s room. Therefore, it is becoming a pastime for most people in the UK. The Vegas in the UK Brits always loved horse races as can be seen in the cult series Peaky Blinders and also sports betting because numerous sports have been invented in the UK and it is a sports-loving country. Saying this, the British never had much love for land-based casinos that the Americans had. Still, in the last couple of years, major land-based casinos transformed into places of trend and hype. These casinos provide hipster bars, nightclubs, brutal restaurants, and much more whilst keeping the focus on gambling. They use Instagram stars to market their casinos and they are doing great. This shift in culture can be attributed to copying the Las Vegas way but whatever it is, it is profitable. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

