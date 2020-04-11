SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Apr-10-2020 13:49 TweetFollow @OregonNews Benefits of PMP Certification Project Management Professional certification for will get you ahead in a myriad of industries.

Project managers are essential in every industry.

Photo by Jonathan Borba, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Many people are considering their options concerning their job future right now. Some will find that using the skills they’ve attained and adding to them is the best way to stay vital in the ever-narrowing job market. Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification is the most distinguished professional qualification for project managers. The Project Management Institute offers a valuable PMP Course and certification which is now a manufacturing standard. The major purpose of the Project Management Institute is to train the professional on new tools and techniques available and prepare them for the future. This certificate will familiarize you with government organizations and private industries as well. PMP certification applies to all industries and is acknowledged all over the world. This certification indicates you have hands-on experience and knowledge about the projects you take on. The PMP® certification is acquired after successfully completing the exam which is based on the Project Management Institute, A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge, (PMBOK® Guide)—Sixth Edition, Project Management Institute, Inc., 2017. To apply for the Project Management Professional (PMP)®credential, you need to either: a) Possess a Secondary Degree (High School Diploma, Associate's Degree, or Global equivalent) with a minimum of five (5) years / 60 months of unique (non-overlapping) Project Management experience, with 7,500 hours in leading and directing projects, and 35 hours of Project Management Education; OR b) Possess a four (4) year degree (Bachelor's Degree or the Global equivalent) and a minimum 3 years/36 months of Project Management experience, with 4,500 hours in leading and directing projects, and 35 hours of Project Management Education. It is not an easy task to achieve this certificate but the completion will have its rewards. Having a PMP label on your resume will open more job opportunities and give you strengths against your competitors. There are thousands of people who hold the PMP certification all over the world. Benefits of PMP Certification: This certification shows your professional work completed in this training

It indicates the superior skills that the participant learned from this training

It creates confidence of team players in an organization.

It makes the candidate more attractive for the job

The organizational productivity increase through this certification.

Increases the value of the organization’s brand. Integrated study system for certification: The Project Management Institute provides the best-integrated system for training the PMP certification candidate, using the newest versions of the exams related to the project management professional field. By taking this course the participant can earn the 35 contact hours. In this course, the project management process also explains and shows the theories and chart of project management along with the completion of hands-on exercises and projects. This training course also provides the intensive study necessary to pass the examination of PMP. The project management area also discusses the float that can be calculated for the network diagram. All the knowledge areas, theories and project management case studies are compared. Course requirements: This course is not for the entry level project manager.

This course is not for the project manager who is looking for mentorship.

This course is recommended for those who want to pass the exam in the first attempt.

The participants should understand the fundamental of project management. Description of the course: Related technical skill: 20 hours.

Business skill: 9 hours.

Leadership skill: 9 hours.

PMP exam preparation: 35 hours. (The 35 hours can be earned by completing all the assignments quizzes and exercises.)

To maintain the PMP certification the participants should complete all the assignments, videos, exercises, and quizzes. PMP certification online training course The PMP training is necessary for the project manager and for those who want to make project management their career. All the participants who enroll in this course will gain insight and even view templates to prepare for the PMP examination. There is the best arrangement for the instructor that has experience with that examination. All of the instructors are well qualified and hold the certification of PMP. The PMP guide for participants is prepared by the instructors who specialize in each subject. Many case studies are used to help train the participants and prepare for the exams. Personal about PMP Project management professional is someone that tracks a project by using their skill. The project manager plays an important role in any organization because of their ability to guide projects efficiently and carefully. The Project Management Institute provides the best practice to pass the PMP exams for the certification. The project management book of knowledge provides the best skills to pass the examination. Role of a project manager Project managers are those who are certified from the project management institute to direct the project. The project manager is also responsible problem solving, time management and using multi-task skills. The organization that hires an experienced project manager to manage the projects requires they are competent in every category. The thorough exam preparation for the PMP provides everything necessary for the achievements of the certification. PMP training and certification is valuable, if not absolutely necessary, for those building a career in this industry. Career in project management In order for a participant to build a career in the project management field, it is best to first be professional certified. This course will help prepare for the examination and also to ensure participants are fulfilling the requirements of the certification. PMP qualification places you at the front of the line in project management because having the certificate means you can confidently track projects efficiently, without losing and wasting the time, money, or other expensive resources. The candidate who has PMP certification has different skills, knowledge and methodology which are an excellent combination in project management. Many companies make it compulsory to have this certification for the success in project management. Conclusion PMP certification, organized through the PMI, plays a vital role in many industries. This training provides the candidate with a comfortable environment to pass the PMP exam with hands-on exercises, assignments and quizzes. Moreover, this certificate plays an important role in getting the job you’re dreaming of in the project management field, and attaining the higher salary that comes with it. If, as a project manager, you seek to enhance your career opportunities, then this is the right certification. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for April 9, 2020 | Articles for April 10, 2020 |