Friday April 8, 2022
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Apr-08-2022 12:09printcomments

Beachcomber in Lincoln City Finds Body Near Canyon Drive Park

Salem-News.com

The dead body of an unknown male was found on the beach.

death investigation

(LINCOLN CITY, Ore.) - At about 7:37 a.m. Thursday, April 7th, a caller contacted the Lincoln City Police Dispatch Center and reported they were walking on the beach and found what they believed to be a body in the sand.

The caller reported the body was located in the sand in an area south of the Canyon Drive Park, or "Canyons".

Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the location and determined there was a body partially buried in the sand near the base of the cliff embankment.

Due to the suspicious nature of the discovery, Lincoln City Police Detectives were called to the scene. Personnel from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, and the Medical Examiner also responded to assist.

The scene investigation determined that an unknown male adult was deceased at the location. The body was carefully removed from the sand and was subsequently transported to the local mortuary.

The nature and cause of the death was not determined at the scene and the body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

At this time the identity of the deceased male is not known and the circumstances surrounding his death is under investigation.

The Lincoln City Police would like to thank The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, the Lincoln County Medical Examiner and North Lincoln Fire & Rescue for their quick response and assistance with this incident.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with any information should contact Lincoln City Police Detective Bud Lane at 541-994-3636.

Source: Lincoln City Police (Oregon)

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for April 8, 2022 | 		Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
The NAACP of the Willamette Valley
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

AUCTIONS - APPRAISALS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Special Occasion Dresses

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy