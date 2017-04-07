Four Die in Harrisburg Plane Crash

(HARRISBURG, Ore.) - Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley reports that deputies responded to an airplane that crashed in a field on Peoria Road about one mile outside the City of Harrisburg at 11:02 a.m.

It has been confirmed that there are four occupants of the plane, and that all four have died in the crash.

Deputies are currently on scene investigating the crash and are being assisted by the Harrisburg Fire Department. Sheriff Riley asks that people find an alternate route to travel around the area.

Updates will follow as information becomes available.

Source: Linn County Sheriff

