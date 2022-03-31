SNc Channels:



$1,000,000 in Prop/Movie Money Stolen on Oregon Coast Prop/movie money has created issues for local businesses in the past.

The prop/movie money was in $10, $20 and $100 denominations and clearly marked “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “Copy”.

(NEWPORT, Ore.) - On Thursday March 31st, 2022 Newport Police Officers were dispatch to a report of a car break-in at the north end of Newport. The owner of the vehicle reported, among other things, that approximately $1,000,000 (one million) dollars in fake prop/movie money was taken. The prop/movie money was in $10, $20 and $100 denominations. Although the “money” is clearly marked “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “Copy”, the prop/movie money is very similar to real US currency and similar prop/movie money has created issues for local businesses in the past. The Newport Police Department would like to take this opportunity to warn local businesses and the public about the “counterfeit” money that could begin circulating and to remind all to be diligent, especially in light of this theft, in the proper identification of any currency you take. Aside from the obvious print, warning that the currency is for Motion Picture Use only, it will also feel different from authentic US currency. If anyone has any information about the theft of the prop/movie money or any of other items taken in this theft, please contact Officer Jon Humphreys, Case #22N-00610. Source: Newport Police Dept. (Oregon) _________________________________________

