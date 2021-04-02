Friday April 2, 2021
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Apr-01-2021 12:57printcomments

The Latest But Not the Last Mass Shootings

Ralph E. Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary

Banning assault weapons does not contravene the Second Amendment.

Specna Arms
Photo by Specna Arms, Pexels

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - On March 16, eight people were killed, including six Asian-Americans, at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area. The shooter purchased the handgun legally the same day as the shootings.

On March 22, ten people were killed, including one police officer, at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The shooter used an assault weapon he purchased less than a week earlier.

On March 28, a gunman killed his parents, two others at a convenience store, and then himself near Baltimore. On March 31, four people, including a child, were killed at an office complex in Orange, California.

These attacks were the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth mass shootings in 2021 of four or more dead, not including the shooter. That's a record Americans should be ashamed of. And we are only in the beginning of the fourth month of 2021.

Unfortunately, gun violence has become as American as baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie. I fear that after all the sound and fury is over, the cycle of killings, hand wringing, and mourning will continue ad infinitum.

Anyone for federal gun control legislation starting with the two House-passed bills to require expanded background checks for gun buyers and would give authorities 10 business days for federal background checks to be completed before a gun sale can be licensed.

In addition, Congress should enact a ban on assault weapons. The Second Amendment does not protect assault weapons—precisely because they are meant for the battlefield and are not “in common use at the time for lawful purposes.” (District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570, 624-25, 627-28 [2008]).

In other words, banning assault weapons does not contravene the Second Amendment.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for April 1, 2021 | 		googlec507860f6901db00.html
The NAACP of the Willamette Valley
Support
Salem-News.com:

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

AUCTIONS - APPRAISALS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Special Occasion Dresses

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy