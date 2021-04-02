The Latest But Not the Last Mass Shootings

|
Friday April 2, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Apr-01-2021 12:57TweetFollow @OregonNews
The Latest But Not the Last Mass ShootingsRalph E. Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
Banning assault weapons does not contravene the Second Amendment.
(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - On March 16, eight people were killed, including six Asian-Americans, at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area. The shooter purchased the handgun legally the same day as the shootings.
On March 22, ten people were killed, including one police officer, at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The shooter used an assault weapon he purchased less than a week earlier.
On March 28, a gunman killed his parents, two others at a convenience store, and then himself near Baltimore. On March 31, four people, including a child, were killed at an office complex in Orange, California.
These attacks were the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth mass shootings in 2021 of four or more dead, not including the shooter. That's a record Americans should be ashamed of. And we are only in the beginning of the fourth month of 2021.
Unfortunately, gun violence has become as American as baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie. I fear that after all the sound and fury is over, the cycle of killings, hand wringing, and mourning will continue ad infinitum.
Anyone for federal gun control legislation starting with the two House-passed bills to require expanded background checks for gun buyers and would give authorities 10 business days for federal background checks to be completed before a gun sale can be licensed.
In addition, Congress should enact a ban on assault weapons. The Second Amendment does not protect assault weapons—precisely because they are meant for the battlefield and are not “in common use at the time for lawful purposes.” (District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570, 624-25, 627-28 [2008]).
In other words, banning assault weapons does not contravene the Second Amendment.
_________________________________________
Articles for April 1, 2021 |
|googlec507860f6901db00.html
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.