|
Tuesday April 4, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Apr-01-2017 23:53TweetFollow @OregonNews
Now You See It, Soon You Won't.Daniel Johnson Salem-News.com
Ten countries that could disappear in the next twenty years...
(PENDER ISLAND, British Columbia) - A YouTube video that has gone viral has a list of ten countries it expects to disappear in the next twenty years. The United States (no surprise) is on that list.
Spain has been a unified country for 600 years a crushing economic crisis and secessionist movements
North Korea being left behind by technological advancements. When North Korea finally does open up its borders to the rest of the world, it’s probable that the Kim regime won’t be able to survive.
Belgium citizens are “deeply divided along ethnic lines” e.g. Flanders and Wallonia
China emerged as a unified country in 2,070 B.C, China’s serious environmental problems, including choking smog and poisonous drinking water, could lead to a revolution against the entrenched Communist government.
Half of China’s rivers are so badly polluted that their waters are unsuitable for human consumption even after treatment, while 250,000 people die prematurely every year (according to the World Bank) because of smog.
Iraq an artificial country created after WW 1 with the breakup of the old Ottoman Empire much of which has already split in practical terms - may never reunite as one country again
Libya artificial creation of a colonial era
Islamic State not a recognized country, but the growing list of enemies both fighting the jihadis on the ground and bombing them from the skies means their so-called Caliphate is unlikely to survive much longer.
United Kingdom the 2015 Scottish independence referendum and burgeoning national movements in Wales and Northern Ireland
United States deeply felt north-south divide between the different states of America which has been entrenched since the civil war which led to the unification of the country.
The election of an anti-democratic Trump and the continued rise of the alt-right bode ill for the U.S. as a stable, pluralistic society The secession or attempted secession of Alaska and/or Texas may be the tipping points.
Thomas Edsel writes in the NYT that Trump is so ignorant, he is not even aware of his own ignorance. Edsel concludes his column with:
Given the magnitude of the problems that lie ahead and the embedded contradictions that make them difficult to solve, we face precisely the kind of world President Trump is least equipped for, mentally and morally.
Maldives Scientists have long warned that this paradise island state - a popular tourist destination for many-will soon be reclaimed by the oceans due to rising sea levels caused by global warming.
SEE ALSO: When the President Is Ignorant of His Own Ignorance
_________________________________________
Articles for April 1, 2017 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.