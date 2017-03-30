SNc Channels:



Now You See It, Soon You Won't. Ten countries that could disappear in the next twenty years...



(PENDER ISLAND, British Columbia) - A YouTube video that has gone viral has a list of ten countries it expects to disappear in the next twenty years. The United States (no surprise) is on that list. Spain has been a unified country for 600 years a crushing economic crisis and secessionist movements North Korea being left behind by technological advancements. When North Korea finally does open up its borders to the rest of the world, it’s probable that the Kim regime won’t be able to survive. Belgium citizens are “deeply divided along ethnic lines” e.g. Flanders and Wallonia China emerged as a unified country in 2,070 B.C, China’s serious environmental problems, including choking smog and poisonous drinking water, could lead to a revolution against the entrenched Communist government. Half of China’s rivers are so badly polluted that their waters are unsuitable for human consumption even after treatment, while 250,000 people die prematurely every year (according to the World Bank) because of smog. Iraq an artificial country created after WW 1 with the breakup of the old Ottoman Empire much of which has already split in practical terms - may never reunite as one country again Libya artificial creation of a colonial era Islamic State not a recognized country, but the growing list of enemies both fighting the jihadis on the ground and bombing them from the skies means their so-called Caliphate is unlikely to survive much longer. United Kingdom the 2015 Scottish independence referendum and burgeoning national movements in Wales and Northern Ireland United States deeply felt north-south divide between the different states of America which has been entrenched since the civil war which led to the unification of the country. The election of an anti-democratic Trump and the continued rise of the alt-right bode ill for the U.S. as a stable, pluralistic society The secession or attempted secession of Alaska and/or Texas may be the tipping points. Thomas Edsel writes in the NYT that Trump is so ignorant, he is not even aware of his own ignorance. Edsel concludes his column with: Given the magnitude of the problems that lie ahead and the embedded contradictions that make them difficult to solve, we face precisely the kind of world President Trump is least equipped for, mentally and morally. Maldives Scientists have long warned that this paradise island state - a popular tourist destination for many-will soon be reclaimed by the oceans due to rising sea levels caused by global warming. SEE ALSO: When the President Is Ignorant of His Own Ignorance _________________________________________

