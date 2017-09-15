Merkley Statement on Anti-Rohingya Persecution in Burma

|
Friday September 15, 2017
|
Sep-15-2017 18:24
Merkley Statement on Anti-Rohingya Persecution in BurmaSalem-News.com
Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley calls on the Government of Burma (Myanmar) to cease its persecution of the Rohingya ethnic minority
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement calling on the Government of Burma to cease its persecution of the Rohingya ethnic minority.
He calls on them to take immediate steps to reverse the conditions that have created the unfolding humanitarian and refugee crisis for the Rohingya people.
Senator Merkley:
Source: U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley
