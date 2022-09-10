Oregon Fire Weather: Red Flag Warning

Most of Oregon is in extreme fire danger.



Be vigilant in preventing a fire from starting.



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 a.m. today, through 11 p.m. Saturday, for wind and low relative humidity.

In Oregon, this affects fire weather zones: #602 NORTH OREGON COAST RANGE; #603 EAST SLOPES OF THE CENTRAL OREGON COAST RANGE; #604 WILLAMETTE VALLEY; #665 & #667.

In Washington, this affects fire weather zones: #660 EXTREME SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADES AND FOOTHILLS; #663 EASTERN GIFFORD PINCHOT NATIONAL FOREST MT ADAMS RANGER DISTRICT; #665 EAST WILLAPA HILLS; #667 CLARK COUNTY LOWLANDS.

WINDS: NE 10 - 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East wind 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast range ridges.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY: AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT.

IMPACTS: Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread, which may threaten life and property. Use EXTRA CAUTION with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

During fire season, the use of exploding targets and tracer ammunition is prohibited in Oregon, and backyard debris burning is prohibited as well. Sky lanterns are prohibited year round throughout Oregon.

In Marion County, no open burning is permitted within the Salem/Keizer Urban Growth Boundary, no open burning of debris other than the property owner's is permitted and no burning is permitted in burn barrels.

Check public fire restrictions HERE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Source: Oregon Dept of Forestry; Oregon Fire

_________________________________________