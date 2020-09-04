Systemic Change Starts with Us

|
Friday September 4, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Sep-01-2020 12:24TweetFollow @OregonNews
Systemic Change Starts with UsIrene Kai special to Salem-News.com
“True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.”
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The first World Peace Flame in North America was installed in the lobby of the Civil Rights Museum, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee in 2002.
The World Peace Flame is eternal as the ideals and inspiration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are universal and timeless.
In the current times, his words are like flames that glow in our hearts: “True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.”
African American public intellectual Alexander Michael Gittens noted:
Ashland (Oregon) Culture of Peace Commission (ACPC) installed the second North American World Peace Flame on the International Day of Peace two years ago, 21 September 2018.
This was possible because it was supported by our community. The residents of our city aspire to the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King. We try to rise and answer to our higher callings and adhere to our moral compass to do the right thing.
In July a local woman, Joanne Feinberg, invited me to participate in her “Say Their Names Memorial” project to paint a name assigned by her on one of my own t-shirts. It was displayed with others on the fence in the Ashland Railroad District.
Her project is an effort to help ensure that Black victims of senseless killings are not forgotten. The memorial is also a place to process the grief we feel about the violence and injustice faced by Black, Indigenous and People of Color in our country.
My assigned name is Aaron Campbell, a 25-year-old African American man. He was unarmed and murdered—shot in the back-- by the Portland police January 29, 2010.
I found the brightest red paint and started to letter the shirt as if his blood was spelling out his name. In the process, I was overcome with emotion; his name is on my shirt, I am a living person - I am Aaron Campbell. I will speak for him and all the victims killed by the hands of police brutality.
And now we learn, sadly not surprisingly, that many police forces are infiltrated with white supremacists, according to a former FBI special agent who investigated many such cases.
There is so much at stake and so much needs changing. November 3rd is our big chance to make significant changes.
Vote!
For our local election we will be able to vote for new Ashland City Council members and a new mayor.
Ashland Culture of Peace Commission posts a question for both mayoral candidates Tonya Graham and Julie Akins:
(Their responses will be published in Ashland Tidings daily newspaper ACPC column on September 7, 2020.)
We give this example to challenge others across the US to really investigate your candidates by any creative means you can devise.
Let us vote with our hearts to begin the change we would like to see.
Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.
********
Irene Kai, writer is Co-Founder of the Ashland Culture of Peace Commission and Art Instructor at the Rogue Community College.
_________________________________________
Articles for August 31, 2020 | Articles for September 1, 2020 | Articles for September 2, 2020
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.