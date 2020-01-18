SNc Channels:



Sep-01-2020 02:42 On the Trump National Convention There is no Platform as Trump never had a set of principals and the Republican Party has lost theirs.

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - The Republican Party has become Trump’s party. The Trump National Convention was Trump’s attempt to rewrite the history of his failed presidency with a tsunami of untruths. It included a lot of speakers named Trump or someone related to one except, of course, his niece Mary L. Trump and his sister Maryanne Trump Barry. He is hoping the electorate will forget his habitual lying, adultery, fraud, misogyny, and racism. Trump had the gall to claim his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic “saved millions of lives,” conveniently forgetting that May 2020 estimates from Columbia University disease modelers show that if Trump had enacted social-distancing measures a week earlier than he did — in early March rather than mid-March — about 36,000 fewer Americans would have died. That’s more than one-third of the current death toll, which is rapidly approaching 180,000. If the measures had been taken two weeks earlier, on March 1, the death toll would be 54,000 lower. Trump didn’t “save millions;” rather his inaction cost the unnecessary deaths of thousands of Americans. The Convention’s last night’s crowded party at the White House was lacking of pandemic precautions: few masks and little social distancing. The Convention failed to mention the Trump Administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration enforcement policy, a cruel and immoral policy that separated children from their parents and placed them in jail-like cages. On January 18, 2020, The Los Angeles Times reported that the official government count of children separated from their parents or guardians under the family separation policy was 4,368. Instead, Trump presided over a naturalization ceremony, hoping to show that his administration was open to immigrants when his “zero tolerance” immigration is anything but welcoming. The display was exploitive and hypocritical. No Convention speaker mentioned the unchecked police brutality against people of color in this country, the peaceful protests, police reform, or the Black Lives Matter movement. Rather, the focus was on law enforcement, opposition to defunding the police, and those small group of individuals who turn peaceful protests into riots during which they destroy public and private property, loot stores, and where injuries often occur. Will this law and order focus resonate with voters? In short, “If you put lipstick on a pig, it’s still a pig.” Notice there is no Platform as Trump never had a set of principals and the Republican Party lost theirs. Rather, Trump hopes to ride voter suppression to victory in November. In summary, the Convention’s revisionist view of Trump’s presidency was unconvincing. Trump is unfit to be president. Michelle Obama summed up his presidency nicely, "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. "He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is." If you were paying attention these past four years, why then would anyone consider voting for this person without one iota of human decency? Unless, of course, you still live in Trump's alternative universe. _________________________________________

