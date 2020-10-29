New Mandate Ready and in Form Ahead of Keeneland

SNc Channels:



Oct-28-2020 22:24



(SALEM, Ore.) - Marc Chan-owned New Mandate is available and in the form of his race next month at Keeneland, according to trainer Ralph Beckett. After coming out victorious in the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes and the Listed Flying Scotsman, the Marc Chan-owned horse will be hoping to claim his fourth consecutive wins in November at Keeneland and with todays outsider pick punters can bet online regardless of the betting shops being closed down. Trainer Becketts also thinks that New Mandate is currently in a food form and he is excited to know that jockey Frankie Dettori will be available for the race in Kentucky. Speaking to Nick Luck's Daily Podcast, Beckett said via Racing Post: “I’m very happy with him. If anything he’s in as good a shape as he was going to Newmarket and we’re looking forward to it. “We’re seeing at home he’s more relaxed in his work. He’s going the right way the more experience he gets under his belt. “Frankie Dettori rides. He understands the horse very well now. It’s a good fit.” In other news, the Coronavirus outbreak early this year has seen several sports shut down temporarily, casinos, restaurants, and so on, thus seeing the government or associations work hard to deliver regulations to adapt to the pandemic to help the sports and other resumes their work after a long temporal shut down. On the news today for Horse racing, several betting shops will be closing after being announced that Nottingham and some parts of Nottinghamshire will be moving to the top tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The Local authority leaders were reported to have announced this and it is expected to be effective at one minute past midnight on Thursday. This will be affecting several hundreds of employees working for these betting shops involved. In Britain, almost 1,200 gambling shops have been forced to close temporarily as they are located in areas where the strictest rules forced on them. 366 betting shops in Wales have also been shut down for 17 days with firebreak rules this time. The new rules imposed on them will also be taking effects in the residents living in Nottingham, Gedling, Broxtowe, and Rushcliffe council areas, and will be around for 28 days alone. The Council leaders took to the media to claim that the changes in the restrictions were made to "achieve a sustained reduction in infection rates" in hopes to "protect our vulnerable residents, the NHS, and social care services". With this news, Nottingham becomes the sixth region in England to enter a high-level restriction with Liverpool, South Yorkshire, Warrington, Lancashire, and Greater Manchester, where all the new changes will be taking place from Tuesday. With these tough restrictions, all restaurants and bars are not exempt from these changes as they will also be forced to close, and traveling in and out of these areas is not advised only when it concerns work and educational purposes. All other centres like gaming shops, soft play, and casinos centres will also be shutting down due to this. The citizens are also not allowed to go on with their socializing matters with anybody they don’t live with indoors. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

