Silverton Juvenile Killed in Carjacking Arrest

Thursday November 16, 2017
Oct-28-2017 16:43TweetFollow @OregonNews
Silverton Juvenile Killed in Carjacking ArrestSalem-News.com
Officer Involved Shooting Investigation is Ongoing
(POLK COUNTY, Ore.) - The Oregon State Police (OSP) with assistance from the Polk County Major Crimes Team is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting on Highway 18 near milepost 23 in Grand Ronde.
Preliminary information from investigators indicates deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office were notified of an armed carjacking and robbery that occurred around 4:00 a.m., in the Safeway parking lot at the corner of Silverton Road and Lancaster Drive NE in Salem.
A black, 2015 Toyota Corolla, was reported 'car-jacked' at that location and the suspect was reported to have possessed a weapon.
Polk County deputies located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued, ending on Highway 18 near milepost 23, near the Spirit Mountain Casino.
As deputies attempted to take the subject, a 17-year-old juvenile male from Silverton, OR, into custody, shots were fired and the subject died at the scene. Investigators have recovered a weapon from the shooting scene.
Highway 18 was closed and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) established detours to reroute traffic. The highway re-opened between 12:00noon and 1:00p.m., today.
The names of the involved officers and of the deceased juvenile are being withheld pending next of kin notification.
OSP is being assisted by the Polk County District Attorney's Office, Polk County Medical Examiner, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Independence Police Department, Keizer Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Articles for October 27, 2017 | Articles for October 28, 2017 |
