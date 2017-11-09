Distracted Americans Unaware of Moves by Congress

|
Thursday November 16, 2017
|
Oct-27-2017 00:10TweetFollow @OregonNews
Distracted Americans Unaware of Moves by CongressRalph E. Stone, Salem-News.com
Just look what the Republican-controlled Congress is doing.
(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - While Americans are busy analyzing the Republican tax reform for the rich, protecting health care, demanding hurricane and fire relief, and the constant Trump tweets, these are the bills submitted by our Republican-controlled House of Representatives:
Be afraid, be very afraid. Wonder Woman is not going to swoop in and protect us from Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress. It’s up to each of us to fight, at the very least, to keep what we’ve got now and hope the mid-term elections will wrest control of Congress from the Republicans.
Bruce November 9, 2017 6:13 pm (Pacific time)
Thanks Ralph, the list is quite informative and useful[Return to Top]
