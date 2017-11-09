Thursday November 16, 2017
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Oct-27-2017 00:10printcomments

Distracted Americans Unaware of Moves by Congress

Ralph E. Stone, Salem-News.com

Just look what the Republican-controlled Congress is doing.

distracted by a squirrel

SQUIRREL!

(Photo: Mother Nature Network)

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - While Americans are busy analyzing the Republican tax reform for the rich, protecting health care, demanding hurricane and fire relief, and the constant Trump tweets, these are the bills submitted by our Republican-controlled House of Representatives:

  1. HR 861 - would Terminate the Environmental Protection Agency (The EPA protects human health and the environment);
  2. HR 610 - Vouchers for Public Education (May end free public education as we know it);
  3. HR 899 - would Terminate the Department of Education (Could this lead to greater disparity between states);
  4. HR 69 - would Repeal the Rule Protecting Wildlife (As Ronald Reagan once said, “You know, a tree is a tree, how many more do you need to look at?”);
  5. HR 370 - would Repeal the Affordable Care Act (There have been least 70 unsuccessful Republican-led attempts to repeal, modify or otherwise curb the Affordable Care Act since its inception as law on March 23, 2010);
  6. HR 354 - would De-fund Planned Parenthood (Even though none of our tax dollars go toward abortion services);
  7. HR 785 - National "Right to Work" (Presently 28 states have right to work laws or as some call them right-to-work-for-less laws. This would be a federal anti-union law applying to all states);
  8. HR 83 - Mobilizing Against Sanctuary Cities Bill (Would eliminate sanctuary protections for immigrants);
  9. HR 147 - would Criminalize Abortion (“Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act”) (Now abortion in the U.S. is legal, via the landmark case of Roe v. Wade); and
  10. HR 808 - would Impose Sanctions Against Iran (Even though U.S. officials and our European allies have agreed that Iran has complied with the terms of the Iran nuclear agreement).

Be afraid, be very afraid. Wonder Woman is not going to swoop in and protect us from Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress. It’s up to each of us to fight, at the very least, to keep what we’ve got now and hope the mid-term elections will wrest control of Congress from the Republicans.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


Bruce November 9, 2017 6:13 pm (Pacific time)

Thanks Ralph, the list is quite informative and useful

[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for October 26, 2017 | Articles for October 27, 2017 | Articles for October 28, 2017 		Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
The NAACP of the Willamette Valley
Since 1985, Tattoo Mike is one of the most reputable tattoo artists in Oregon.
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.

Quick Links

AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.

DINING

Walery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM

WINERIES

Eola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR

CANNA-BUSINESS

CannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy