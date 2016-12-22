High Wind Warning AND Winter Storm Warning for Southwest Oregon

The Heaviest Snow is expected this evening through early Monday morning.



Snow falling in the mountains near Sprague River, Oregon.

Photo: April Harden Kondash



(SALEM, Ore.) - SW OREGON: High Wind Warning remains in effect from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring.

Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Travel will be impacted. Especially for high profile vehicles.

Wind Advisory remains in effect from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Monday.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected with higher gusts possible. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Winds: West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 55 to 65 mph. Timing: winds will increase this evening into tonight and remain strong into Monday morning. Peak winds are expected tonight.

Locations In the warning area include: Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, Highway 299 near Cedar pass. Highway 140 east of Lakeview and the higher terrain near Summer Lake and the Warner Mountains.

Locations in the advisory area include: Lakeview, Valley Falls, Highway 395 in Lake and northern Modoc counties. Highway 140 between Klamath Falls and Lakeview.

Impacts: potentially hazardous driving conditions are expected, especially for lightweight and High-profile vehicles. Increased Risk For downed trees and power lines. Disruption of outdoor activities. Unsecured Objects may be lost or damaged.

Snow Falling till Monday

Another round of snow will impact the Cascades late this afternoon through Monday morning.

Moderate to heavy snowfall will return to impact the roads and passes in the Cascades by this evening and continue through Monday morning. Snowfall accumulations will bring hazardous driving conditions to area roads in the Cascades and into northern Klamath County.

Near Whiteout conditions are possible at times, especially in the Cascades, due to falling and blowing snow. This may create extremely hazardous driving conditions.

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 PM PST Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 PM PST Monday.

Snow accumulations: snow accumulations late this afternoon through early Monday afternoon. 4 to 9 inches between 4000 and 5000 feet, with 10 to 16 inches above 5000 feet elevation.

Winds: West 15 mph late this afternoon, increasing to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph above 5000 ft elevation this evening into Monday morning.

Elevation, snow levels around 4000 feet this evening, will increase to 4500 to 5500 feet tonight then lower back down to 3500 feet early Monday morning.

Timing: snow will increase late Sunday with continued showers on Monday. The Heaviest Snow is expected this evening through early Monday morning.

Locations in the warning include: Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, Lake of the Woods, including portions of Highway 62. 230, 138, 58, and 140 above 5000 feet elevation.

Locations in the advisory area include: portions of Highways 62, 230, 138, 140 and 66 between 4000 and 5000 feet elevation late this afternoon through Monday.

Impacts: roadways will become snow covered and extremely hazardous. Falling and blowing snow will cause significant drops in visibility, with periods of white out and near Blizzard like conditions possible over the Cascade passes.

Source: National Weather Service

