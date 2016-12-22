Falls City Woman Killed In Highway 99W Crash

The crash is still under investigation.



Photo: OSP



(POLK COUNTY, Ore.) - A two vehicle crash on Highway 99W Saturday evening took the life of a Falls City woman.

About 6 pm, OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at the intersection of 99W and Suver Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 Ford F250 was traveling westbound on Suver Road when it attempted to cross Highway 99W, where it was t-boned by a southbound 2010 Honda. After the impact both vehicles came to rest on the roadway.

The driver of the Honda, 23-year old Cecilia Nicosia, of Dallas, was taken by air ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment of serious injuries.

The passenger in the Ford, 24-year old Sara Brown, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 25-year old Matthew Serry, was not injured. Brown and Serry were married and resided in Falls City.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates neither were wearing their safety belts.

Highway 99W was closed for about six hours (with an established detour) while the crash was investigated. OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

_________________________________________