Nov-26-2016 23:30 3 Hacks for Selling Your Home Quickly in Any Market Surprisingly, many home sellers overlook the most obvious steps.

Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Selling your home can be can be difficult. Selling your home quickly, and in a tough market, can seem impossible. Fortunately, it isn’t. You just need to know what you’re doing. To help you with this, let’s take a look at a few hacks for selling your home quickly in any market. #1 – Lower Your Asking Price One of the biggest misconceptions in the real estate world is that pricing your home above what it’s worth is a solid initial strategy. After all, you can just lower it if you don’t end up getting anyone to bite. Right? Wrong. There are plenty of risks associated with overpricing your home. Probably the most important one is the fact that the buyer, and their lender, will almost certainly ask for an appraisal. And when they do, there are all sorts of problems (denial of mortgage, higher interest rate, etc.) that can pop up after it’s discovered that the appraisal is off. On the other hand, if you lower your asking price, you can create the opportunity for tons of initial interest and multiple bidders. It may even create a bidding war that drives the final cost of your home above what it’s worth. #2 – Make the Kitchen Shine While potential buyers probably won’t consider it a deal breaker that the master bedroom’s closet is a bit too small, showing them an undesirable kitchen can ruin your chances immediately. For this reason, staging your kitchen is absolutely necessary. This process includes things like: Cleaning everything thoroughly

Clearing the counters

Changing light bulbs

Meticulously organizing pans, coffee cups, etc. Making your kitchen shine is important for multiple reasons. For one, it will be one of the first things the buyer sees when they enter your home. And we all know the importance of first impressions. Secondly, the buyer knows that they will be spending a lot of time in the kitchen. They want to be able to see themselves enjoying that time. Bottom line...making your kitchen shine will help you sell your home faster. #3 – Hire the Right Agent This hack is obvious, but it’s something that far too many home sellers overlook. The fact of the matter is that hiring the right agent should be at the top of your priority list if you’re looking to sell your home fast. After all, they have the same goals as you do. So, what can you do to make sure you’re working with the right person? Well, for one thing, you’ll want to make sure they’re knowledgeable about your neighborhood and community. It’s also extremely important that you go with someone that understands how to successfully market the home. This is an area where many sellers make a mistake as they go with the most experienced realtor over a solid agent who is tech-savvy and understands modern day home marketing. Conclusion Selling your home quickly, and in a tough market, won’t be easy. It does much easier, however, when you utilize the hacks listed above. Good luck! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

