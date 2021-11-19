Officers Investigate Report of Armed Person on McKay HS Campus

|
Friday November 19, 2021
Nov-17-2021 15:39
Officers Investigate Report of Armed Person on McKay HS CampusSalem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - At about 11:30 a.m. today multiple Salem Police officers responded to McKay High School on the report of an armed person.
Officers determined no weapon was ever seen. They were, however, able to identify several students involved and interviewed them regarding the incident. No weapons were found. No arrests were made. The students were released to school administrators.
Contrary to postings on social media, no shots were fired on or near the campus.
Law enforcement say they understand that when schools’ initiate lockdowns due to potentially unsafe circumstances, it can be disconcerting for students, families, staff, and the overall community.
All reports of threats on any school campus are taken seriously and police respond with the appropriate resources to ensure the safety of students, school staff, and the community.
Speak up! It is essential to report any information about a safety threat or potential act of violence at a school to police or school administration.
Tips can also be submitted through Safe Oregon, a program created to report potential threats on school campuses. Safe Oregon accepts tips through their online reporting system, by phone or text to 844-472-3367, or via e-mail at tip@safeoregon.com.
_________________________________________
