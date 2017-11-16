Ten Car Accident on I-5 Near Woodburn

|
Thursday November 16, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-15-2017 12:10TweetFollow @OregonNews
Ten Car Accident on I-5 Near WoodburnSalem-News.com
Witnesses are asked to call the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888.
(WOODBURN, Ore.) - A ten-car accident near Woodburn Tuesday night was a domino effect after a large object fell into the freeway.
At about 9:30 p.m., the Northern Command Center (NCC) was notified of a large metal object that had fallen off of a pick-up truck.
The pick-up was pulling a flat bed trailer and the object fell off of the trailer. A minute later NCC started to receive calls of vehicles hitting the object.
The driver of the pick-up initially stopped and started to run to the object. Once vehicles started to hit it he turned around, got back into the pick-up, and fled the scene. The driver was only described as a male adult.
In total ten vehicles hit the object. Most of the vehicles received minor damage except for one which flipped several times and the occupant from that vehicle was transported to the hospital with injuries. There were no other injuries reported.
The object was found to be a large band saw and was described as being approximately five feet long by two feet tall and was red and black in color.
The pick-up was described as a larger style personal vehicle such as a Ford F250 type vehicle.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information, who has not already spoken to police, please call the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888.
Source: OSP
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Oregon | Traffic | Crash | Most Commented on
Articles for November 14, 2017 | Articles for November 15, 2017 |
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.