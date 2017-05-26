Documentary Follows America's Efforts to Find MIA

|
Tuesday May 30, 2017
May-30-2017
Documentary Follows America's Efforts to Find MIAColonel Bill Fortier
A first hand understanding of the cost of war in human lives.
(SAN DIEGO, Calif.) - A nearly completed documentary film, A Solemn Promise, America’s Missing in Action, tells of America’s ongoing worldwide efforts (via the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency [DPAA]) to locate, identify and return for burial with full military honors all of America’s "Missing and Still Unaccounted for” since World War II. Presently 82,547...including 1,611 from the Vietnam War.
Produced by Richard Jellerson (Storyteller Original Films) a former Vietnam War helicopter pilot with 2 tours - 1st as a Combat/Medevac Pilot and then as a Personal Pilot for General Creighton Abrams (US Cmdr in Vietnam).
The diversity of these jobs gave him a much more complete overview of the war, including its political realms...and a first hand understanding of the cost of war in human lives.
This film being the end result of his searching for a way to help in America’s search for those "still missing”. Impressive considering America is the only country that continues to search for its fallen warriors around the world to return for an honorable burial at home.
This weekend at Rosecrans Nat’l Cemetery in San Diego, a recently returned Vietnam Navy Pilot, Lt. Cmdr. Fredrick Crosby, who was killed 52 years ago when his jet was shot down over North Vietnam was buried with full military honors.
In a two-minute video by his daughter via the San Diego Union-Times she explains why this film is so important to the families of the fallen... "closure".
Please also remember this: "DYING FOR FREEDOM ISN’T THE WORST THAT COULD HAPPEN ...BEING FORGOTTEN IS"
