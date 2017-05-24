Many Fatalities after Blast at Ariana Grande Concert

|
Wednesday May 24, 2017
May-22-2017 16:30
Many Fatalities after Blast at Ariana Grande ConcertBonnie King Salem-News.com
Number of fatalities has not been disclosed at this time.
(SALEM, Ore.) -
Immediately after the loud blast, a speaker came on telling everyone to evacuate. Screaming ensured. All Twitter reports describe a horrific scene of stampeding people.
Joe Gregory was waiting in a parking lot while his girlfriend attended the concert. His dash cam caught the "blast", which you can see about 7 seconds into the video. Watch the left hand side of the screen. There is a flash of light, and then a boom.
Mr. Gregory wrote on Twitter: "If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are." (@JoeAaronGregory)
The time stamp on the video is not correct, it says 9:30 because it's not changed from BST, but this is corroborated video from the scene.
We have no definite numbers on dead and injured, but they will come. In the meantime, we will learn what was behind the flash of light and blast.
Our condolences to all affected by this tragedy.
Source(s): UK Police; Joe Gregory; Twitter; TMZ
