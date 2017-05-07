SNc Channels:



May-05-2017 17:04 TweetFollow @OregonNews Movie Cast and Crew Call in Salem "The new TV series 'Phase One' which will debut online, is an artistic counter-strike and a political response to changes in the US political policy and structure" - Tim King, Creator of the new show Phase One

Cast and crew of Phase One during a recent Saturday meeting at the Ike Box in Salem. Photo by Jay Carreon



(SALEM, Ore.) - The creator of a film under production in Salem says he hopes the film, which is part of a proposed hour long series, will go to Netflix. The movie pilot for the hour long series called "Phase One" is set in an Oregon high school. It is a topical drama and very much a response to the changing national picture. Most of the main cast is in place but Phase One's Production Manager, Damon Talbot, says the show need lots of extras and those who work as extras will have priority in speaking roles for future episodes. "We are primarily looking for extras who can be cast as high school age background actors," Talbot said, adding, "We also have room for a couple of additional crew members." Phase One is having cast and crew call for the next two Saturday afternoons at the Ike Box in Salem, 299 Cottage St NE in Salem. The dates are May 6th and May 13th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Those attending the event(s) can just ask the baristas to show them where Phase One is meeting. The creator of Phase One, Tim King. He says extras will not have a big time commitment, "We need you to come to one meeting, and there are two specific shooting days this summer we would ask you to be present for. Your name will be in the credits and participation can lead to better opportunities within the cast." He says anyone interested can feel free to write and ask questions. The Show Phase One will address hard political topics including, (in the first episode) the negative aspects of cannabis use for minors, while simultaneously examining the life-saving aspects of cannabis for medical treatments including PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), as it is experienced by a wounded Marine returning from the war in Afghanistan, who is the older brother of a main high school character in the show. The particular veteran, who is over 21 years of age, continues his lifelong stance against being "a stoner" and yet we learn by the program's end, that the veteran chose to ignore the addictive psychotropic drugs prescribed by the VA, and use cannabis privately, and legally. The first episode also follows the story of a high school boy reuniting awkwardly with a girl he knew in kindergarten, and a group of current and former high school students who as part of a paranormal research group, are investigating a murder that happened decades before, that was committed by a suspect who evaded suspicion, until now. Other episodes will examine negative behaviors that people deal with in and out of high school. "Our characters will always get to the bottom of the problems they encounter and leave viewers with confidence and resources. Viewers will make personal gains in their understanding of politics," King said. King says, "This is a rare opportunity, you will learn a great deal about how productions are made; we plan to shoot everything by mid summer. "We are not seeking people with film or TV background. This is a project that is creating actors and crew through training and familiarization." You can text King at 971 304 1345 if you would like to be involved in Phase One. "Everyone involved in Phase One has to sign a release," Talbot said. "We can only work with minors if their parent agrees and signs the form authorizing parental permission to participate in the program." Tim King is an Oregon based journalist, author, combat photojournalist and producer, who formerly worked for KATU Channel 2 News in Portland, Tim is the founder of Salem-News.com. Damon Talbot, whose experience includes crew positions and acting roles in a number of movies and national TV series. Damon is the founder of the Destiny Search Project and Cascadia Entertainment. _________________________________________

