FBI & Eugene Police Make Arrest in Child Pornography Investigation

Sunday May 7, 2017
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
May-05-2017
FBI & Eugene Police Make Arrest in Child Pornography InvestigationSalem-News.com
Nationally, there has been a 2500% increase in arrests for offenses against children in the past 10 years.
(EUGENE, Ore.) - A 39-year old Eugene man was arrested for child pornography crimes this morning about 7:15 by FBI agents and Eugene Police.
Barret Russell Spangler was arrested without incident at his home in Eugene. A federal criminal complaint charges Spangler with one count of possession and receipt of child pornography.
Child pornography is one of the fastest growing crimes in the United States right now. Nationally, there has been a 2500% increase in arrests in the past 10 years, according to the FBI.
Spangler is scheduled to make his initial appearance before a Magistrate Judge on May 5, 2017, at 1:30 pm at the U.S. District Courthouse in Eugene.
Officials remind us that a complaint is only an accusation of a crime. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Assistant United States Attorney Amy E. Potter is prosecuting this case.
