FBI & Eugene Police Make Arrest in Child Pornography Investigation

(EUGENE, Ore.) - A 39-year old Eugene man was arrested for child pornography crimes this morning about 7:15 by FBI agents and Eugene Police.

Barret Russell Spangler was arrested without incident at his home in Eugene. A federal criminal complaint charges Spangler with one count of possession and receipt of child pornography.

Child pornography is one of the fastest growing crimes in the United States right now. Nationally, there has been a 2500% increase in arrests in the past 10 years, according to the FBI.

Spangler is scheduled to make his initial appearance before a Magistrate Judge on May 5, 2017, at 1:30 pm at the U.S. District Courthouse in Eugene.

Officials remind us that a complaint is only an accusation of a crime. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Assistant United States Attorney Amy E. Potter is prosecuting this case.

