Motorcyclist Killed In Crash on Friday

Drugs, alcohol, and speed not factors in the fatal crash.



Salem-News.com



(STAYTON, Ore.) - A motorcycle driver crashed while passing a group of cars Friday morning, March 25th, near Stayton.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 911 calls at 10:06 a.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of Stayton-Scio Road and Cole School Road. One caller reported a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and the driver was in the ditch.

Deputies responded and found the driver of the motorcycle, 72-year old Steven Murphy, from Eagle Creek, Oregon, deceased.

The investigation revealed Murphy was riding a 1983 Yamaha XVZ motorcycle traveling west on Stayton-Scio Road approaching a slowing line of cars in his lane. Murphy entered the oncoming lane in an attempt to pass the line of slowing cars.

As Murphy passed the cars on their left, the lead car, a 2007 Audi, began a left turn. Murphy struck the left side of the turning Audi, throwing him from the motorcycle and causing life-ending injuries.

The driver of the Audi is cooperating fully with the investigation. Drugs, alcohol, and speed appear to not to be factors in the crash.

Linn County deputies were assisted by the Oregon State Police, Linn County Medical Examiner and the Stayton Fire Department.

Source: Linn County Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________