Spring Snow Expected in Oregon

Friday March 24, 2023
Mar-23-2023 23:55
Spring Snow Expected in OregonSalem-News.com
Snow is still on the horizon, regardless of the arrival of Spring.
(SALEM, Ore.) - A strong Alaskan low will usher unseasonably cold air into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, with the cold air likely to linger well into the upcoming weekend.
Snow levels will lower dramatically through Thursday evening, falling to around 500 to 1000 feet or possibly lower by Friday morning.
Accumulating snow is possible at any elevation beginning late tonight into early Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday morning. However, the chances of receiving 1 inch or more of snow remain around 20 to 30 percent for any given location in the interior lowlands during these times.
This includes the Greater Portland and Vancouver area, Kelso, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, and the Eugene metro area. Chances are slightly higher in the Columbia Gorge, where showers will be most numerous.
Snow will be most likely to accumulate during the late night and early morning hours, when ground temperatures are the coolest. Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate Sunday, ending the potential for lowland snow.
Source: National Weather Service
