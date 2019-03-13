SNc Channels:



Native Oregonian Returns to Roots as First CEO of Oregon FFA Dooley started his FFA career at Dayton High School, where he raised Holstein bottle calves, sheep, and hogs.

Oregon FFA has hired its first CEO, Shawn Dooley, a former Oregon FFA State Officer and American FFA Degree recipient.

(CORVALLIS, Ore.) - Shawn Dooley, a former Oregon FFA State Officer and American FFA Degree recipient, will serve as the first CEO of Oregon FFA. Dooley begins work on March 18 and will manage the Oregon FFA Association, Oregon FFA Foundation, and Oregon FFA Alumni—three entities that have previously operated independently but with parallel aims. Dooley joins Oregon FFA just in time to attend its annual State Convention, which begins on March 22 in Redmond, OR. As Oregon FFA CEO, Dooley will report to the newly established Oregon FFA Joint Board, which is made up of representatives of the Association, Foundation, and Alumni, and a student representative. Kirk Maag, who chaired the CEO search committee, remarked that “Oregon FFA is thrilled to welcome Shawn back to Oregon. His business acumen, proven leadership, and deep roots in Oregon agriculture align with our goals for the CEO position. Oregon FFA will be stronger with Shawn at the helm.” Joe Matteo, who is majoring in natural resource policy and management at Oregon State University, served as the student representative on the search committee. Joe commented that he believes Dooley will “create an even stronger student experience by enhancing the framework that supports Oregon FFA by closely aligning the work of the Association, Foundation, and Alumni.” For his part, Dooley believes the CEO position allows him to return to his FFA roots and to his degree in agricultural education from OSU. “My time in the FFA provided me with the foundation for my entrepreneurial and leadership skills,” Dooley commented. “I’m excited to work with ag teachers, volunteers, and financial supporters of Oregon FFA to continue to provide leadership development and technical skills opportunities for FFA members. "There’s no better training ground for Oregon’s next generation of ranchers, landscapers, veterinary technicians, ag engineers, and civic leaders.” Dooley started his FFA career at Dayton High School, where he raised Holstein bottle calves, sheep, and hogs. He also farmed spring wheat and worked on a local dairy cleaning barns and moving irrigation. But Dooley’s participation in FFA wasn’t limited to production agriculture. He also participated in various public speaking and leadership development events. During Dooley’s senior year of high school, he was elected to serve as a State Officer for Oregon FFA. Dooley’s FFA experience was a springboard for future career opportunities and success. Following his year as a State Officer, Dooley started working at the local feed store, Valley Feed and Supply in McMinnville—now Buchanan Cellars—and continued working at the store during summer vacations while going to school. And while at Oregon State University, Dooley put his FFA leadership experience to work when he served as student body president. After graduating from OSU, the skills Dooley developed through FFA took him to Purina Mills where he worked in the Willamette Valley, Southern Oregon, Phoenix and Seattle before moving on to Absorption Corp—now Healthy Pet LP, a small startup manufacturing company selling pet supplies. During Dooley’s tenure at Absorption Corp, business boomed through sales to Petco, Petsmart, Walmart, and independent pet stores, and exports to 17 countries. Most recently, Dooley worked as a national and international business consultant, specializing in sales, marketing, and distribution of pet supplies and value-added food products. Source: Oregon FFA _________________________________________

