Mar-02-2020 14:05
Mobile World Congress Not Yet Rescheduled due to Coronavirus
Dow recovers while many discover the currency strength meter indicator

Image: finmaxfx.com/

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Coronavirus strikes again....this time it's impact hit before the event had a chance to take place. The coronavirus’s impact reached the tech and telecom sector last month, as the organizer of Mobile World Congress (MWC), Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), was forced to cancel the premiere event after many high-profile companies withdrew from attending over health and safety concerns. The Mobile World Congress is an annual trade show dedicated primarily to the mobile communications industry, its annual attendance is generally around 100,000 people. A large number of vendors announced plans to withdraw from the then-upcoming show, tentatively scheduled for 24–27 February, due to concerns over the Chinese 2019–20 coronavirus outbreak. The potential risk is magnified by the strong Chinese presence in the telecom industry. With key tech companies such as Amazon, Nokia, Deutsche Telekom and Facebook backing out, it would have forced GSMA to host an event with extremely low attendance or cancel on the eve of a trade show that has been a significant boost to Barcelona’s economy. In the end, they erred on the side of caution, with most companies scheduled to attend deciding to hold their own marketing events in lieu of MWC. The Coronavirus has started to impact nearly every aspect the tech and money fields. According to CNBC, the virus triggered a "slowdown" on Wall Street, with a seven-day losing streak. Some have opted for online trading, and one tool they find beneficial is the Forex currency strength meter indicator, FinmaxFX, which shows what currencies are strong during a certain time and what currencies are weak during that same time frame. This tool enables informed decision makers to make many useful insights that can be used to make profitable trades. Only today the Dow recovered more than 40% of its losses, soaring nearly 1,300 points....its biggest gain in history. The Mobile World Congress was supposed to take place in Barcelona between February 24th and the 27th. It has not, as of yet, been rescheduled. Source: DowJones.com/blog/coronavirus/; Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

