Different forms of Both Teams To Score Bets

(SALEM, Ore.) -



(SALEM, Ore.) - After the basic ‘match result’ market, betting on Both Teams To Score bets are one of the most favourable. The primary version of this doesn’t affect what the final score is, how many goals there are or which side wins, as long as both teams score at least one goal each, meaning there needs to be a minimum scoreline of 1-1 by the time the games reached the full ninety minutes. As there’s far less at stake and plenty more time for your bet to land, BTTS bets are arguably even more worth doing than match result bets. Some websites even specialise in creating these bets, like Oddschanger, who constructed their own Oddschanger BTTS Acca page with all their latest free BTTS tips and predictions from the day’s football action. They’re worth checking out for their extensive array of football betting tips, as well as their selection of betting previews, quizzes, opinion pieces, and all the latest bookmaker sign-up offers. Versions of BTTS markets include: Both Teams To Score – Getting behind the Both Teams To Score market might be the most basic of all variations but that doesn’t make it any less popular. A vast number of punters back BTTS bets as much as, if not more than, typical match result markets, so they look set to continue as being one of the most popular methods of football betting on the market. Surely the most self-explanatory of all markets, all you need for a Both Teams To Score bet to land is for each side to score within 90 minutes unless specifically stated otherwise. It’s the only version where it doesn’t matter how many goals are scored, what the match result is, or what the final score looks like, as long as there’s at least one goal from each team. Match Result & BTTS – For those who like betting on match results but want stronger odds for what they’re staking money on, the Match Result & BTTS market does exactly that. Rather than merely predicting who’ll win a game, you can bet on which side will win and whether or not both teams will score. The odds won’t skyrocket but they’ll certainly be improved upon, making it worthwhile if you’re backing two or three in a small accumulator. Both Score No Draw – A lot of people would refuse to count Both Score No Draw in the same category as these other bets but it’s arguably one of the key versions of the many BTTS bets. In this edition of the market, you won’t be allowed to cash out but the odds make it a worthwhile bet to get behind, as all you need in order to find a winner is see both sides score and the game not result as a draw. This makes the market similar to Match Result & BTTS but without having to identify which side will win, instead picking an option whereby you win as long as one of the two sides wins the game. Both Teams To Score In Both Halves – Out of all the free BTTS tips you might see on the internet, the BTTS In Both Halves option has grown in popularity by some distance over recent years. It’s the most unlikely of BTTS bets to land but it’s also the one with the strongest odds, so a lot of punters have jumped on this method of betting. Both Teams To Score In Both Halves bets consist of each side netting at least once in each half, which sounds unlikely but are more worth backing when it’s a fixture between two sides who score loads but also concede in equal measure. For instance, if Liverpool were playing Paris Saint Germain, it would be the ideal match to back in a Both Teams To Score In Both Halves bet. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

