Tuesday June 6, 2017
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Jun-05-2017 23:49
Salem Teen Killed in UTV Crash
The Sheriff's Office does not intend on taking any action against the driver.
(SALEM, Ore.) - A fun romp around a filbert orchard turned tragic when the off-road vehicle crashed and flipped, killing the passenger.
Sunday evening, around 5:40 p.m., deputies were called to the 7000 block of 54th Avenue NE near Salem, after a Yamaha Rhino rolled over in a filbert orchard.
When deputies arrived they quickly located the 17-year old male driver and his passenger a 16-year old female.
The driver was transported to the Salem Hospital where he was treated and later released, but tragically the female passenger died at the scene.
Deputies identified the passenger as 16-year old Kate Christofferson, a junior in high school at Salem Academy.
Deputies learned from their investigation that the driver lost control of the vehicle and after slamming on the brakes rolled the utility task vehicle or "UTV" killing Kate Christofferson instantly.
At the time of the crash neither teen was wearing their safety belts or helmets.
Sergeant Todd Moquin of the Traffic Safety Team stated, "This is a tragic incident but a time for us to reflect as a community and ensure that when we are operating off road vehicles that we are utilizing safety precautions like seat belts and helmets."
The Sheriff's Office does not intend on taking any action against the driver of the UTV and are treating this incident as a tragic accident.
A list of rules surrounding off road vehicles can be found here: http://www.oregon.gov/oprd/ATV/Pages/ATV_Publications.aspx
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office
