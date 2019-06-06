Three Oregon Teens Killed by Drunk Driver

The Jeep driver's blood alcohol content was 0.239 percent when tested.



19-year-old Madison Capobianco of Salem, 19-year-old Trinity Watt of Salem, and 18-year-old Makayla Tryon of Keizer.

Courtesy: KGW



(SALEM, Ore.) - Late Sunday night at about 11:30, the Salem Police and Salem Fire Departments responded to Salem Parkway and Cherry AV NE on the report of a collision. Officers arrived to find a white Toyota Camry and a black Jeep Wrangler off of the roadway.

The initial investigation indicates the Jeep was travelling northeast on Salem Parkway at a high rate of speed when it ran the red light at Cherry AV NE and collided with the Toyota travelling southeast.

All three of the Toyota occupants, 19-year old Trinity Watt, of Salem, 19-year old Madison Capobianco, of Salem and 18-year old Makayla Tryon, of Keizer, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, 25-year old Juan Carlos Rodriguez Palacios, of Salem, and a passenger remained at the scene until they were transported to Salem Health for treatment.

Juan Carlos Palacios was subsequently arrested on the following charges: Three counts of Manslaughter in the First Degree, four counts of Reckless Endangering Another Person, one count of Assault in the Third Degree, one count of Reckless Driving and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.

Rodriguez Palacios’ blood alcohol content was 0.239 percent when tested, almost three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

He has been lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility and will appear that the Marion County Circuit Court Annex Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. for an arraignment.

Source: Salem Police Dept.

