3-Vehicle Crash on OR Hwy 97

Serious injury crash south of Redmond injures three.



Photo: OSP



(DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore.) - Monday about 12:10 pm, Troopers from the Bend Area Command of the Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 97 just south of Redmond near milepost 128.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe being operated by 80-year old David Nixon, from Redmond, turned northbound onto Highway 97 from Gift Road and pulled into the path of a southbound 2014 Infiniti Q50 being operated by 67-year old Sondra Vaughn, also from Redmond.

After the Infiniti collided into the Hyundai it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a 1990 International dump truck being operated by 55-year old Timothy Duggan, of Bend.

David Nixon and his female passenger Bonnie Nixon were transported from the crash with minor injuries via ground ambulance to the Saint Charles Hospital in Redmond. Sondra Vaughn was transported via air ambulance, with serious injuries, to the Saint Charles Hospital in Bend.

The Oregon State Police were assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Redmond Fire Department and the Deschutes County Fire Department.

Source: Oregon State Police

_________________________________________