Tuesday July 23, 2019
Jul-23-2019 00:34

Wild Turkey Causes Fatal Motorcycle crash on Hwy 97

Salem-News.com

The crash happened approximately two miles north of Moro, Oregon.

wild turkeys
Wild turkeys
Photo courtesy outdoorlife.com

(SHERMAN COUNTY, Ore.) - Sunday morning, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, at about 11:30, on Hwy 97 near mile post 15.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by 55-year old Vanesa Gunther of Junction City, Oregon, was traveling southbound on Hwy 97 when a wild turkey collided with her after flying into a northbound commercial motor vehicle.

After being struck by the turkey, Gunther traveled across the northbound lane and collided with a guardrail.

Gunther sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The northbound lane of Hwy 97 was closed for several hours following the crash.

OSP was assisted by the Sherman County Sheriff's Office, North Sherman Fire, Moro Fire and Rescue, and ODOT.

Source: News Release from Oregon State Police

_________________________________________


©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for July 22, 2019 | Articles for July 23, 2019

