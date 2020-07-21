Crash into Shore Leaves Two Children Hospitalized

Anyone with information, video, or photographs related to the crash should call Detective Pyle at 541-967-3950.



Lewis Creek Park is on Foster Lake, near Sweet Home, Oregon.

Image: Google Maps



(SWEET HOME, Ore.) - A personal watercraft crashed into shore and struck a crowd of people Tuesday afternoon. According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, multiple people were hit, including two minor children who suffered life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred about 2:00 p.m., while many were in the swimming area at Lewis Creek Park on Foster Lake east of Sweet Home.

A 23-year old male was operating the personal watercraft in the area when he lost control and the watercraft sped off toward shore striking several people with the worst injuries to two minor children.

One child was flown to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. The second was initially flown to Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, but was then airlifted to Legacy Emmanuel. An additional injury was reported later to Lebanon Community Hospital.

There is no current information on the conditions of the children.

The operator of the watercraft is cooperating with law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information, video, or photographs related to the investigation is encouraged to call Detective Colin Pyle at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.

Source: Linn County Sheriff's Office

