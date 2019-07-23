Head-on Crash on Highway 97 Kills Bend Woman

Second vehicle's driver and passenger were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



A two-vehicle head on fatal crash on Highway 97 Thursday evening claimed the life of a 19-year old Bend resident July 18th.



(KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.) - A two-vehicle head on fatal crash on Highway 97 Thursday evening claimed the life of a 19-year old Bend resident. July 18th at 7:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the area near milepost 197 in Klamath County.

The investigation revealed that a white 2005 Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound on Highway 97 and for unknown reasons, drifted onto the southbound shoulder. The operator of the Jeep reportedly over-corrected, and spun into the oncoming lane colliding with a 2014 grey Dodge Ram truck that was towing a travel trailer.

The 2014 Dodge Ram was operated by 57-year old Clarence Noblet, along with passenger 55-year old Laraine Noblet, both of Janesville, California. Clarence and Laraine Noblet were transported to a Bend area hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, 19-year old Lauren Cantrell, of Bend, was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the crash. Distracted driving and speed are believed to be factors in this crash.

Highway 97 was closed for approximately 4 hours as a result and OSP was assisted at the scene by ODOT, Chemult Rural Fire District and Crescent Fire District.

Source: Oregon State Police

