Unidentified Federal Officers Detain Peaceful Anti-Racist Protesters

|
Saturday July 18, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jul-17-2020 13:06TweetFollow @OregonNews
Unidentified Federal Officers Detain Peaceful Anti-Racist ProtestersSalem-News.com
"The outside agitators from Donald Trump’s paramilitary force must be withdrawn from Portland immediately."
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Oregon chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Oregon) has condemned the Trump Administration for sending in federal law enforcement into Portland in order to suppress Oregonians advocating for justice at Black Lives Matter protests.
Federal law enforcement is utilizing unmarked vehicles to detain protesters.
Additionally, federal law enforcement has repeatedly fired upon peaceful protesters causing multiple injuries, which includes shooting one individual in the head who is currently still hospitalized.
"The level of repression by federal law enforcement entities that we have witnessed in Portland is unconscionable. Oregonians who have engaged in peaceful protest have been tear-gassed and shot at multiple times.
"Further, we are now seeing escalating tactics with protesters being unlawfully detained by unknown Federal law enforcement entities," said CAIR-Oregon Spokesperson Zakir Khan.
"We believe the First Amendment is worth fighting for and celebrating. We know the Trump administration doesn’t care for it, but we do. We are deeply concerned that Portland will become Kent State unless both judges and other officials intervene.
"The outside agitators from Donald Trump’s paramilitary force must be withdrawn from Portland immediately."
Portland police began using tear gas on protesters in May, regardless of the fact that most of the crowds hadn’t violated any laws.
“The federal courts have unequivocally said that is unlawful and needs to stop,” said attorney Jesse Merrithew.
"And right when the federal courts say that, now we have the Trump administration sending in federal law enforcement to do the exact same thing."
Sources: CAIR; OPB
SEE ALSO: Federal Law Enforcement Use Unmarked Vehicles To Grab Protesters Off Portland Streets
CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
_________________________________________
Articles for July 16, 2020 | Articles for July 17, 2020 |
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.