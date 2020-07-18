SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jul-17-2020 13:06 TweetFollow @OregonNews Unidentified Federal Officers Detain Peaceful Anti-Racist Protesters "The outside agitators from Donald Trump’s paramilitary force must be withdrawn from Portland immediately."

Federal Police grabbed this protester off the street though he was posing no harm. They did not speak to him at all, giving him to reason for detention. Photo: YouTube

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Oregon chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Oregon) has condemned the Trump Administration for sending in federal law enforcement into Portland in order to suppress Oregonians advocating for justice at Black Lives Matter protests. Federal law enforcement is utilizing unmarked vehicles to detain protesters. Additionally, federal law enforcement has repeatedly fired upon peaceful protesters causing multiple injuries, which includes shooting one individual in the head who is currently still hospitalized. "The level of repression by federal law enforcement entities that we have witnessed in Portland is unconscionable. Oregonians who have engaged in peaceful protest have been tear-gassed and shot at multiple times. "Further, we are now seeing escalating tactics with protesters being unlawfully detained by unknown Federal law enforcement entities," said CAIR-Oregon Spokesperson Zakir Khan. "We believe the First Amendment is worth fighting for and celebrating. We know the Trump administration doesn’t care for it, but we do. We are deeply concerned that Portland will become Kent State unless both judges and other officials intervene. "The outside agitators from Donald Trump’s paramilitary force must be withdrawn from Portland immediately." Portland police began using tear gas on protesters in May, regardless of the fact that most of the crowds hadn’t violated any laws. “The federal courts have unequivocally said that is unlawful and needs to stop,” said attorney Jesse Merrithew. "And right when the federal courts say that, now we have the Trump administration sending in federal law enforcement to do the exact same thing." Sources: CAIR; OPB SEE ALSO: Federal Law Enforcement Use Unmarked Vehicles To Grab Protesters Off Portland Streets CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims. _________________________________________

United-states | Crime | Most Commented on





Articles for July 16, 2020 | Articles for July 17, 2020 |